Steelers Release 2023 Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2023 training camp schedule.

Players report July 26th with the first practice taking place July 27th. The team’s first padded practice will take place on Tuesday August 1st.

The Steelers’ tweeted the full camp schedule moments ago.

In total, the team will hold 16 practices. The final one will take place August 17th at 10:30 AM. The other normal practices will take place at 1:55 PM. Friday Night Lights, cancelled last year due to rain, will take place Friday August 4th at Memorial Stadium in downtown Latrobe.

Though free to attend, fans will need mobile tickets. They go on sale June 27th, starting at 10 AM/EST for season ticket holders and then 12 PM/EST for everyone else.

The team’s first four practices will only be in shells, part of the league’s “ramp-up” period to prepare for a full contact practice. Pittsburgh’s camp practices are known as being the most physical in the NFL with live tackling sessions each day (normally the second team session, the one that follows 7 shots) compared to most other teams, who only do thud tackling where players aren’t taken to the ground.

As usual, Pittsburgh will be training at St. Vincent College, one of the few teams that goes away for camp. Latrobe has been the Steelers’ home for training camp for decades, sans a two-year pause during the COVID pandemic when the team held camp at Heinz Field.

As always, we’ll be there for every single practice covering it with our daily diaries, hopefully offering the most complete recaps and insights as to what happens each day. Steelers Depot has been covering camp since 2015.