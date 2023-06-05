Steelers Sign RB Darius Hagans

In addition to OT Jarrid Williams, the Pittsburgh Steelers also signed RB Darius Hagans. The Pittsburgh Steelers made the official announcement moments ago. In a corresponding move, the team released WR Cody Chrest.

Undrafted out of Virginia State, he carried the ball 189 times for 1,012 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2022. He chipped in another 17 receptions for 135 yards.

In his three years there, Hagans rushed 420 times for 2069 yards with 17 rushing scores. He also had 31 catches and five receiving touchdowns.

Hagans spent time on the Colts’ roster before being released four days ago. Invited to this year’s HBCU Combine, which was attended by Steelers’ GM Omar Khan, Hagans weighed in at 5115, 207 pounds. There, he ran a 4.48 40 and jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical. At his Pro Day, held at Old Dominion, he posted a 10’5″ broad jump with 26 reps on the bench, giving him impressive workout numbers across the board.

He’ll add depth in the Steelers’ backfield as the team wraps up OTAs this week and heads into mandatory minicamp next week. Running back was looking thin, especially after the team released Master Teague last month.

With all of today’s moves, Pittsburgh’s roster sits at its offseason maximum of 90. Still, there could be more movement in the future.