Steelers Waive WR Cody Chrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly released wide receiver Cody Chrest today, in what is likely a corresponding move to the team signing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams. The Steelers roster sits at 90 currently as the team also signed RB Darius Hagans in addition to Williams. The news was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Chrest signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA after the 2023 NFL Draft but was later released, leading to him signing with the Steelers and adding to the wide receiver room. Chrest played at Sam Houston State where he was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection.

Clearly, Pittsburgh didn’t see the need in keeping the speedy Chrest on their roster, as they valued an additional running back more, adding Hagans at the expense of Chrest. The likely scenario is that WR Anthony Miller, who was dealing with a minor injury, is now healthy. Miller was a standout in training camp last season before getting injured, and he’s competing for a role on special teams and as a backup receiver.

With Miller healthy, Chrest’s chances of getting regular snaps and competing for a job were slim. The need for another running back was greater, as Pittsburgh’s depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren is thin.

In three seasons at Sam Houston State, Chrest recorded 131 receptions for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in 31 career games. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the College Gridiron Showcase Pro Day, and that speed was clearly intriguing to Pittsburgh. He also played at Harvard prior to his stint with the Bearkats of Sam Houston State.

With Chrest’s athleticism, it’ll be interesting to see if he gets a chance elsewhere. His time in Pittsburgh was limited, but his athletic profile is certainly intriguing and it might be of interest to another NFL team. With OTAs wrapping up around the league in the coming days, team’s will be doing some tinkering around the edges and maybe Chrest will get a shot elsewhere.