Steelers Sign 2nd Round Pick Keeanu Benton To Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 2023 second round pick Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton to his four-year rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers second round DT Keeanu Benton has signed his rookie contract, source said. Benton has guaranteed money in the third year of his contract, the first time ever for the 49th pick. The deal was negotiated by @JoeNDiBenedetto and @KenSarnoff of 1 OF 1 Agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2023

The four-year contract signed by Benton should total out at right around $7,333,132 and include a signing bonus of roughly $2,333,188. Benton’s 2023 salary cap charge figures to come in at right around $1,333,297.

Benton, the 49th overall selection of this year’s draft, was someone we pegged as a perfect scheme fit throughout the pre-draft process. Standing in at 6036, 309 pounds with 33 7/8 inch arms, he had the height/weight/length Pittsburgh desires in a defensive lineman that’s getting increasingly harder to find in the college game.

He was moderately productive in college, finishing with 81 tackles (19 TFL) and nine sacks to go along with two forced fumbles. In 2022, he racked up 36 tackles (ten TFL) and 4.5 sacks.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters after the pick was made that Benton would begin his career at nose tackle, though was open to the idea of moving him up and down the defensive line. On tape, Benton shows a well-rounded game against the run and the pass. He showed burst and quick hands to defeat blocks off the ball and is able to disrupt and make plays in the backfield. He’ll need to become a more consistent player with his pad level and balance and may lack the high-end athleticism to become an excellent pass rusher.

