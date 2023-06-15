Steelers Receiving Group Ranked Just 18th In NFL

Pro Football Focus is passing the time this offseason with its yearly lists and rankings. After ranking the top individual players at each position, PFF is moving onto positional groups. They released their order of the top receiving groups – wide receivers and tight ends – in football and the Pittsburgh Steelers came in lower than expected, ranking just 18th in the league. That seemed to come to the surprise of the man who wrote it.

Author Trevor Sikkema explained the team’s below average slotting.

“I was tempted to put the Steelers even higher on this list. Diontae Johnson still earned a receiving grade above 70.0 despite his scoreless season, and George Pickens earned a receiving grade above 70.0 in his rookie year. I think the arrow for both is pointing up.

I also still believe in the talent of Allen Robinson II, who is a very good WR3 option at worst. Tight end Pat Freiermuth also recorded a 78.3 receiving grade with over 700 yards receiving in 2022.”

With their offseason improvements and expected growth of their young receiver pieces, it feels like the Steelers should’ve been able to at least crack the top half of this list. Johnson had a down year statistically in 2022 but still graded out well in PFF’s system and other metrics that noted him as the NFL’s most open wide receiver. He still has areas of his game to work on and failing to find the end zone in record fashion last year, the most single-season catches without one, is an eyesore. But he’s still a starting receiver and capable playmaker with his fair share of “wow” moments.

Pickens is coming off a good albeit rigid rookie year. A feast/famine vertical threat, he had big games and he had quiet ones. But his ability to win contested catches is rare and his route tree grew as the season went along. He should make a leap in 2023 and is a legitimate threat to lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, even if he won’t match Johnson’s volume. He finished less than 100 yards behind him in 2022 despite having 34 fewer catches.

Pittsburgh made a surprising move to trade for former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II in the offseason, giving up little to acquire him. Robinson isn’t the dynamic threat he once was but could be a trusty slot receiver underneath and can also play on the outside.

Pat Freiermuth has established himself as a top-10 tight end and will try to move up the ladder in his third year. Staying healthy is key, concussions have been an issue, but he should be one of Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets. The tight end room has gotten stronger with rookie Darnell Washington and second-year Connor Heyward. None of this even mentions Calvin Austin III, who has garnered plenty of buzz this spring cycle.

Across the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals grabbed the top spot as one of the league’s most potent offenses. The Baltimore Ravens came in ahead of Pittsburgh at #15, a group that’s gotten stronger this offseason with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers but has more question marks than the Steelers and shouldn’t be rated ahead of them. Pittsburgh only finished ahead of the Cleveland Browns, who have added to their room but finished only 22nd. The Houston Texans finished last on the list.