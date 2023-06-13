Steelers Hosting LB Jermaine Carter Jr. For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers sure seem intent on adding a veteran inside linebacker before training camp starts late next month. In addition to Nick Kwiatkoski, the team is also hosting Jermaine Carter Jr. for a tryout. That was noted by The Trib’s Chris Adamski, who tweeted the news late Tuesday afternoon.

veteran LB Jermaine Carter also with the Steelers on a tryout https://t.co/tOTiwCxAwo — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 13, 2023

A fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Carter has appeared in 72 career games, starting 31 of them. He’s notched 194 tackles (eight for a loss) and a half-sack throughout his time in the NFL. He’s bounced between starting and serving in a backup role.

Carter’s most extensive playing time came in 2021 with the Panthers, starting all 17 games and logging nearly 900 defensive snaps. He finished the year with 88 tackles and three QB hits.

He spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in seven games and starting one. Splitting time between defense and special teams, he ended the year with 16 tackles.

As is typical with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, Carter is a name they had interest in leading up to the 2018 draft. He came in for a pre-draft visit before being selected by the Panthers. In our scouting report, we praised Carter for his leadership and high football IQ while noting a lack of upside in his game. Overall, we concluded:

“The starting experience, the captaincy is attractive to Pittsburgh. Captain in high school and as a junior and senior at Maryland. Not everyone can say that, especially late Day Three guys.

Carter is a little Jon Bostic-like. The Steelers don’t have to double-dip at ILB, drafting one gives them five for the 53 (Bostic, VW, Matakevich, Fort, high draft pick) but Carter wouldn’t be a bad selection one bit for the consistency and intelligence he’ll bring in that room. Confident he’ll do all he can to maximize his talent.”

Carter, 28, would provide depth behind new additions Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and be a potential next-man-up should one of those two get hurt during the season. Second-year LB Mark Robinson has impressed during the spring but DC Teryl Austin hinted he won’t be ready to play extensively until next season. It’s another reason why Pittsburgh has searched high and low for additional inside linebacker depth, bringing in Kwon Alexander for a visit last month in addition to Kwiatkoski joining Carter this week.

One of them figures to sign before the week is done, though the Steelers will have to make a corresponding move to add anyone new to their 90-man roster.