Steelers Have Office Where ‘Jersey Boys’ Kenny Pickett And Minkah Fitzpatrick Watch Extra Film

It’s been mentioned a time or two before but early in Kenny Pickett’s rookie season, the Pittsburgh Steelers created a small office space for him to watch extra film. And he’s not the only one who takes advantage of the space. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, QB Coach Mike Sullivan discussed the how and why regarding Pickett’s corner of the team facility.

“He went from a rookie, he had his closet, now he’s over, has his little office there where he can do some extra film study,” Sullivan told reporters via Steelers.com. “And he’s taken the bull by the horns with that.”

It’s not the first time someone’s made mention of Pickett’s “lab” that is used to squeeze in some extra tape study. It was written about late in his rookie year as the Steelers turned their season around with Pickett as the team’s starter, going 7-2 after the bye and nearly forcing their way into the playoffs.

Quarterbacks with their own personal space outside the locker room has been something of a controversial amenity. It became an issue in Denver with Russell Wilson and led to locker room strife as the Broncos went through a miserable 2022 season and Wilson struggled to produce. But it doesn’t seem to be a place where Pickett hides away, and he certainly doesn’t have a “crew” of outsiders that Wilson reportedly brought into the building last year.

“He had a computer set up for video that was in the team meeting room. And he would spend time there as a rookie,” Sullivan said. “Early on, he went through and established a protocol, a rhythm of what to watch on the players’ ‘day off.’ And then Wednesday, just going through and extra research assignments and things to get ready for the upcoming game.”

The players’ day off is Tuesday and it sounds like Pickett still came into the facility for some extra preparation before the gameplan was unveiled on Wednesday. Pickett was given a bigger hand in creating the gameplan. After the season, he revealed Mike Tomlin included him in some of the coaches’ meetings, getting him directly involved with the team’s plan of attack and allowing Pickett to get an early jump on the gameplan instead of seeing it mid-week.

Sullivan said Pickett isn’t the only one who uses the office either. Minkah Fitzpatrick also spends extra time studying tape up there. Sometimes, the two watch together.

“I know Minkah comes up there,” Sullivan said. “Those are the two Jersey boys who have a chance to go ahead and do extra work.”

When Pickett spoke with the media following practice, he said getting to bounce ideas off a player like Fitzpatrick has helped his own development.

“I’m sitting there with him, kind of asking questions and stuff,” he said via the team site. “He’s the best in the league at his position. He’s a hell of a player. So to be able to sit there with him and kind of pick his brain on what he sees and and how he acts in the secondary helps me.”

Sullivan said the idea of giving Pickett space came about naturally when the Steelers saw the dedication and work he was putting in throughout the week. It’s a testament to his work ethic, which has never been in question, and desire to be the best player possible. That doesn’t guarantee he’ll be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback, but it certainly sets an important foundation. Fitzpatrick is proof enough of that, a highly cerebral player and one of the game’s best defensive playmakers.