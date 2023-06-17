Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 835 on this Saturday, Alexa DellaRocco explains why she believes Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett can have a 2023 season similar to the one that former NFL QB Alex Smith had in 2017.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 835)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8077295873
6bc9mw6n