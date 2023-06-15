Alex Highsmith ‘100%’ Confident Steelers Can Have The NFL’s Best Defense

It’s become almost an offseason expectation but given the Pittsburgh Steelers’ high standard and potential, it’s not a crazy statement. And Alex Highsmith is the latest in a long list of previous players to believe Pittsburgh could and should have the NFL’s best defense in 2023. And he’s not being shy about it.

“I know 100% we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy,” he said via Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley on the team’s final day of minicamp and spring work.

Pittsburgh’s defense improved in 2022 compared to 2021, finishing tied for 10th in points allowed, tying the lead-league in interceptions, and in the top 10 in most major categories against the run. Still, the group was lackluster in some areas. Mainly, their pass rush production sunk for the first time in five years, finishing the year with just 40 sacks and going long stretches without getting after the quarterback. Most of that was due to losing T.J. Watt in the fourth quarter Week One, not getting him back until after the bye week. The Steelers have bolstered their depth by drafting Nick Herbig and signing veteran Markus Golden.

Highsmith’s commentary falls in line with Levi Wallace in 2022 and Joe Haden, who predicted it at least twice while in Pittsburgh. It’s a group not lacking for confidence, that’s for sure.

Quantifying “best defense” from a points per game standpoint, the metric most commonly used to make such a determination, means the Steelers have work to do. Last year, Pittsburgh allowed 20.4 points per game. While that was top 10, the #1 defense in that category went to the San Francisco 49ers, who gave up only 16.3 points per game. Perhaps Pittsburgh won’t need to match that metric in 2023 — the 49ers’ PPG allowed was the league’s best since 2019 — but the Steelers will have to find way to get more stops this upcoming season.

Week One should be a great litmus test for who has the best defense. The team’s opening game comes against those 49ers, whose defense only got better this offseason with the signing of former Steelers’ DT Javon Hargrave. They boast a fierce defensive line with DPOY winner Nick Bosa, an elite off-ball linebacker in Fred Warner. While their secondary isn’t quite as strong, it boasts a strong group overall.

Still, Pittsburgh looks good on paper, too. Watt is healthy and the Steelers’ front seven will be among the league’s best. They’ll need more splash plays from their inside linebackers, a new-look room trying to turn the tide, and the secondary will have to get past potential growing pains and quickly gel. The Steelers should – and need to – have an excellent defense. If they can finish the season #1 coupled with an offense that’s at least average, they could make a play for the AFC North title.

The Steelers last finished #1 defensively in 2011, going 12-4 but falling to Tim Tebow’s Denver Broncos in overtime on Wild Card weekend.