Ranking The Rooms: AFC North OTs

After splitting the offensive line up in tackles and interior linemen in my Ranking the Rooms: AFC North series two years ago, I decided to stick with the same format once again this offseason.

In recent seasons, the AFC North has added some serious firepower — in terms of big names — to the offensive tackle position. That continued this offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals signing big-name free agent Orlando Brown Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Broderick Jones out of Georgia in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What once seemed like a position of concern in the AFC North is very clearly trending in the right direction for all four division teams. Let’s see how the rankings shake out this season.

1. CINCINNATI BENGALS

For the second straight season the Cincinnati Bengals hold down the top spot in the AFC North at the offensive tackle position.

The Bengals sent shockwaves through the NFL in the offseason, signing standout left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a big contract, seemingly finding the answer on quarterback Joe Burrow’s blindside. Brown had his struggles to open the 2022 season in Kansas City but settled in nicely as the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl.

Since 2019, Brown has received a grade of at least 72.0 by Pro Football Focus, making him one of the more consistent tackles in football. He’ll be a big addition to Cincinnati.

Opposite Brown, the Bengals are still trying to figure out the right tackle position. Last offseason Cincinnati signed La’el Collins hoping he would be the answer at right tackle, reuniting with Burrow from their days at LSU, but he didn’t quite work out. Collins graded out at 57.4 by PFF, including a 44.2 pass blocking grade. He allowed 34 pressures and five sacks last season, putting up some of the worst pass protection numbers of any right tackle in the NFL.

Maybe he bounces back in 2023, but the Bengals could also see former first-round pick and last season’s left tackle in Jonah Williams push him out of the lineup, assuming the Bengals don’t trade Williams after his trade request following the Brown signing. That said, Williams was one of the worst left tackles in football last season, allowing 12 sacks of Burrow after a career year in 2021.

On paper though, the Bengals have three high-caliber starting tackles on the roster, giving them one of the best tackle groups in the NFL, let alone the AFC North.

Behind the trio of Brown, Williams and Collins, Cincinnati has some serious depth featuring the likes of Hakeem Adeniji and D’Ante Smith, as well as Devin Cochran. Adeniji is still just 25 years old but has 31 career games and 14 career starts under his belt. Smith and Cochran are intriguing size and athleticism guys who are developing nicely in Cincinnati.

2. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Much like the Bengals, the Cleveland Browns have a pair of strong bookend tackles to build around on the offensive line featuring Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Wills has all the talent in the world and looked rather promising to start his career, but he has had his struggles the last two years, culminating in a season in which he allowed a career-high six sacks. If he can find consistency again, he’ll be that strong offensive tackle he was a rookie.

Opposite him, Conklin remains one of the top right tackles in football — when healthy. Conklin shook off an injury-plagued 2021 season to play nearly 1,000 snaps in 2022 and bounced back in a big way as a pass blocker, posting a 78.8 from PFF in pass protection. He fell off as a run blocker though, posting a career-worst 51.8 overall.

In Cleveland’s run-heavy attack Conklin will have to get back to his dominant ways in the run game.

Behind Wills and Conklin, the Browns still have the likes of James Hudson III and veteran Joe Haeg, giving Cleveland two experienced tackles to lean on as key depth. Haeg can play inside, too, giving Cleveland versatility.

The real highlight here is rookie Dawand Jones, who fell to the fourth round due to conditioning concerns. At Ohio State, Jones had some really good tape. But he didn’t work out at his Pro Day after not doing much at the NFL Scouting Combine, raising serious concerns about his weight and want-to when it comes to football.

If he hits in Cleveland, the Browns will be set long term. If not, it’s a wasted fourth-round pick.

3. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Quietly, Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses were strong for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Stanley, who has shaken off injury issues in the last two years, bounced back in a big way last season after returning in Week 5 after working his way back from the ankle injury he suffered in 2020 against the Steelers. Back to full health, Stanley was really good in pass protection, posting a grade of 82.8 from PFF, allowing just 16 pressures and one sack in more than 200 pass protection reps.

With Stanley back to full health and returning to his high-level of play, the Ravens are set at left tackle. Opposite him, the veteran Moses stepped in and solidified the right tackle position in 2022 for the Ravens. Moses posted a 78.1 overall grade from PFF last season — the second-best mark of his career — and had the best pass protection grade (75.8) of his career.

He slotted in nicely for Baltimore and looks like a key piece in the trenches moving forward.

Behind Stanley and Moses, Baltimore continues to develop Daniel Faalele, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s a massive human being who profiles perfectly for what Baltimore wants in a right tackle in an offense that has relied on a ground-and-pound style in recent years, though that could change with Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator.

The Ravens also added Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu late in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s the quintessential Raven offensive lineman: big, physical with some intriguing athleticism. We’ll see how he develops moving forward, too.

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was very steady once again for the Pittsburgh Steelers, even if mostly unspectacular.

Quietly, he’s put together two decent seasons for the Steelers. Last season, Okorafor allowed just three sacks and played a career-high 1,153 snaps, holding down the right tackle position. He’s still just 26 years old and continues to develop nicely under offensive line coach Pat Meyer’s watch.

At left tackle, the Steelers will have a position battle on their hands with third-year man Dan Moore Jr. and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Moore had issues in 2022, allowing seven sacks for the second straight season while being called for a career-worst 10 penalties. Consistency is the issue for Moore, which led to the Steelers selecting Jones.

Jones is that big, athletic, mauling presence at left tackle, but the job won’t be handed to him, and Moore isn’t going down without a fight. Jones still needs to develop some, especially considering he has just 19 career starts under his belt in college. He’ll be the left tackle at some point in 2023, which could theoretically make the Steelers’ tackle situation better.

Behind Moore, Jones and Okorafor, the Steelers have some depth concerns.

Veteran Le’Raven Clark was brought in as a free agent to give the Steelers experience and versatility as the fourth offensive tackle. Experience is nice, but Clark consistently struggles when pressed into action. Dylan Cook is the only other tackle on the roster. He spent the entire 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.

2022 AFC North OT rankings:

No. 1 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 2 – Cleveland Browns

No. 3 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 – Pittsburgh Steelers