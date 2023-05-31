OG Nate Herbig Praises Offensive Line’s Unity: ‘There’s No Hating On Each Other’

After free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is projected to look different from last season. The left side of the offensive line may see two new starters and even more depth has been added as well. Despite some new faces and competition, offensive lineman Nate Herbig feels there is no animosity among the offensive line group.

Today, Herbig spoke to reporters and said how much he respects the offensive line group’s willingness to help everyone regardless of standing.

“I just think everyone’s willingness to help each other get better and help each other and point things out,” Herbig said in a video posted to Steelers.com. “There’s no hating on each other. Everyone wants everyone to do well and to play their best football and I really appreciate that.”

The biggest area where this is present is at left tackle with incumbent Dan Moore Jr. and rookie first-round draft pick Broderick Jones. Moore has often praised Jones and seems willing to help the rookie adjust to the NFL. Despite the fact the two are competing for the starting job at left tackle there doesn’t seem to be any animosity.

With such a different group this season it is important that everyone is on the same page and is helping each other out. As shown in training camp and the preseason last season, offensive line coach Pat Meyer’s system isn’t the easiest to learn and with so many new players they will have to lean on the Steeler veterans to help them.

While everyone wants to do well individually, Pittsburgh is trying to build a very team-first culture to try and win a Super Bowl this year. Many players such as Jaylen Warren have talked about how they don’t care too much about individual goals, but just want to do their part in getting to a Super Bowl.

With how Herbig is describing the offensive line room it seems the same there. The offensive line should continue to improve this season with all the additions, but it is crucial they gel together. The best way to do that is by having each other’s back no matter if you are a starter or a backup, and it seems Pittsburgh has that this season.