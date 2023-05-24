Jaylen Warren Says His Goal This Season Is To Do ‘Whatever Helps The Team Make It To The Super Bowl’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren quickly became a fan favorite last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent and providing a huge spark whenever he touched the ball. Warren’s play last season was very unexpected, but the 24-year-old still has even higher heights to reach.

After practice today Warren sat down with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews and outlined his expectations.

“Just tie into the little things, you know, perfect my craft,” Warren said on video posted to Steelers.com. “People tell me how great of a year I had last year. I look at it as like I was just doing my job. I’m trying to do better. Whatever helps the team make it to the Super Bowl, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Warren has always been a team-first player, and one way that was exemplified last year was his work in pass protection. Warren got most of his snaps early in the season because he is a better pass protector than Najee Harris and even had some highlights just based off how good of a blocker he is.

Warren also contributed in the run game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, rushing for 379 yards and a touchdown. While he will not be expected to do what Harris does and carry the load in the running game, Warren has proven that he is more than capable of letting Harris take a breather to keep him fresh throughout the season.

It has been a long time since the Steelers have had two quality running backs at the same time. With Warren and Harris having never shown to have a big ego, the heights Pittsburgh’s rushing attack could reach this season is astronomical. The Steelers clearly are going to lean on the run game this season, and when one of the backs says he is willing to do whatever it takes to get to a Super Bowl that is a great sign.

Warren keeps doing and saying things that make him a fan favorite. After a full offseason and time to recover, Warren is poised to have an even better season that last year.