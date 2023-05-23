Kevin Dotson Knows Isaac Seumalo Has Taken His Starting Job: ‘It’s Almost Set In Stone’

Money talks.

That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers G Kevin Dotson understands about the business of the NFL. When teams opt to give players a lot of money, you can be sure that they are going to see the field.

On the first day of OTAs, Dotson was asked by reporters about Pittsburgh’s moves in free agency, specifically adding former Eagles starting G Isaac Seumalo to the roster and how his role might change with his addition.

“They done paid him already…once you pay somebody it’s almost set in stone,” Dotson said to the media Tuesday according to a tweet by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

The Steelers signed Seumalo to a 3-year deal worth $24million in March, landing a player who anchored the Philadelphia Eagles’ OL for the last several seasons. His former Eagles teammate, C Jason Kelce, recently called Seumalo one of the best guards in the NFL, stating that the Steelers got a steal in signing him to their roster.

Seumalo played extensively at RG for the Eagles last season, but he has more than 2,000 career snaps at left guard. This doesn’t bode well for Dotson, who was Pittsburgh’s starting LG last season and who was already on thin ice after an up and down first three seasons in the league. Dotson has flashed moments of stellar play, especially in thee run game during that time. He also has been extremely frustrating at times, having mishaps with his technique along with numerous penalties called against him.

Dotson has steadily improved during his time in Pittsburgh, but Seumalo represents a clear upgrade at the position. Dotson will have to adjust to his new role as a backup as the team goes through offseason activities and prepare to battle another FA signing in Nate Herbig for the role as the top reserve behind Seumalo and James Daniels. That’s all that Dotson can do at this point if he hopes to stick on Pittsburgh’s roster. If not, there is a good chance Dotson could get dealt before the start of the regular season, which Dotson understands full well.