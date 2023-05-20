Contract Details For Steelers UDFA RB Alfonzo Graham

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed undrafted running back Alfonzo Graham following the team’s annual rookie minicamp that took place last weekend and now we know the details related to that three-year deal, according to HBCU Premier Sports.

Graham, who played two seasons at Morgan State, signed a three-year deal worth $2,695,000. That contract length is not surprising, however, as it is just three years of minimum base salaries, none of which are guaranteed. What it does signify is that Graham did not receive a signing bonus as part of his deal. His 2023 salary cap charge is set to be $750,000 and that’s only if he ultimately makes the 53-man roster.

Graham was one of 33 players invited to tryout at the Steelers rookie minicamp last weekend. He was the only one of that group of players to get signed, which is a huge accomplishment overall. He now joins a Steelers running back room that already included Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Master Teague III, and Jason Huntley.

In his two seasons at Morgan State, Graham, who played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and participated in the HBCU Combine earlier this year, finished with 250 carries for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns in 20 games played in. He also caught 31 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, and returned 18 kickoffs for 402 yards, a 22.3-yard average. In 2022 he carried the ball 196 times for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns and won the MEAC rushing title and earned All-MEAC honors.

Next up for Graham is the Steelers first OTA session, which will get underway in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.