Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Roster, Including 33 Tryout Players

Rookie minicamp for the Pittsburgh Steelers is set to get underway Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side and runs through Sunday. Ahead of the weekend football activities the Steelers announced the 51-man rookie minicamp roster, which features 33 tryout players.

Below is the roster of the players who will be in attendance for the Steelers’ minicamp.

While the members of the 2023 NFL Draft class including Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, Nick Herbig, Cory Trice Jr. and Spencer Anderson, not to mention the undrafted players featuring Tanner Morgan, Jordan Byrd, Monte Pottebaum, David Perales, James Nyamwaya and B.T. Potter are all in attendance, it’s worth noting Pittsburgh has 33 players in for a tryout, which includes some NFL veterans.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins and former Baltimore Ravens tight end turned long snapper Nick Boyle will be at rookie minicamp, as will XFL standout center Mike Panasiuk, former NFL outside linebacker Quentin Bell and XFL offensive tackle Chidi Okeke. Most notable, though, is the absence of former NFL receiver turned tight end and XFL star Hakeem Butler, who is not on the roster for the rookie minicamp after previously being reported as a tryout player.

Perkins is a rather intriguing, under-the-radar tryout. The former Virginia standout started one game for the Los Angeles Rams last season, seeing action in five games after spending a few years on the Rams as a developmental No. 3. Perkins checks in at 6’3″, 215 pounds and is a dual-threat quarterback with a rather strong arm, though he struggles with accuracy in the short-to-intermediate areas.

BRYCE PERKINS ON 4TH DOWN! pic.twitter.com/5wqihg5oDb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2021

Boyle is well-known to the Steelers at this point, having spent the last nine seasons with the Ravens as one of the top blocking tight ends in the NFL in Baltimore. He’s dealt with some significant injuries during his career, including multiple knee injuries, leading to him switching positions from tight end to long snapper.

We’ll see which tryout players get inked to the 90-man roster after this weekend. Currently, Pittsburgh has 86 players on the offseason roster, leaving four spots open.