Rookie Minicamp Invite RB Alfonzo Graham Says He’s Signed With Steelers

It seems that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed at least one player who tried out at rookie minicamp this weekend. According to his Twitter account, Morgan State rookie RB Alfonzo Graham has signed a contract to be part of the team’s 90-man roster.

Official a steeler Signed !!! — 🔛🔝🔜 (@Alfonzograham2) May 14, 2023

He is undersized at 5087, 185 pounds but ran for over 1100 yards last season. Here is what we wrote about him in our minicamp primer.

“Ran for 1,150 yards last season with nine total touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving). From Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., the same school that produced Josh Cribbs and the Davis brothers, Vernon and Vontae. Ran 4.56 at his Pro Day. HBCU Combine invite, which GM Omar Khan attended.”

Last season, he carried the ball 196 times for 1,150 yards and eight rushing scores while chipping in another score through the air. His best performance came against Norfolk State, a 203-yard showing. Morgan also returned a handful of kicks during his college career. In 2021, he served as a backup runner rushing for over 500 yards and even threw a pass, complete for 68 yards. You can see that play here though be warned, the audio was not working so make sure you watch on mute.

Graham began his career at Fullerton College before transferring to Morgan State.

He’ll serve as running back depth this summer behind Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland, Master Teague, and Jason Huntley.

With his signing, the Steelers still have four open spots on their 90-man roster. The team figures to get to their 90-man maximum in the coming days with more tryout players likely joining Graham. The Steelers just posted a photo of their rookie minicamp roster, indicating that their three-day session has wrapped up.