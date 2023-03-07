Watch: The Depot 180 — March 7 — Episode 302

Episode 302 — March 7, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The AFC North received some big news with the Baltimore Ravens electing to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. In today’s episode I discuss the ramifications of this decision and how it could effect the division. I also talk about the NFL Combine, formal and informal visits, and the start of the new league year which is just around the corner.

