Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 17)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive right into recapping the first day of practice at training camp. We discuss Justin Fields running with the first-team offense while Russell Wilson sat out with calf tightness. Arthur Smith’s offense looked as advertised in terms of the personnel packages and tight end involvement. We talk about the lack of hold-ins, the PUP and NFI lists, and more.

We then move into some of the topics covered in Omar Khan’s press conference including Cameron Heyward’s contract situation, the wide receiver room, possible trade additions, Patrick Peterson, and other small topics.

For the third topic, we discuss George Pickens reportedly being “visibly upset” with WR coach Zach Azzanni towards the end of practice. Is it cause for concern, or was this to be expected all along?

