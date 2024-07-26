‘I’m Confident He’ll Be Back Pretty Soon’: John Harbaugh Addresses Lamar Jackson’s Continued Absence At Practice

When the Baltimore Ravens opened training camp, they did so without the reigning MVP of the National Football League. QB Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness for the first three days of camp. He returned and began practicing on Wednesday but failed to finish practice. The Ravens had the day off on Thursday, but he did not return to practice on Friday, per a release on the Ravens’ website.

“He practiced for about an hour Wednesday before leaving the field and walking inside with athletic trainers,” wrote Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com.

That is an odd start to camp for Jackson as the Ravens remain firmly in the hunt as contenders in the AFC. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media after practice today and addressed Jackson’s situation.

“Fighting through an illness, working with our doctors, doing all the tests – even more tests to make sure we got everything covered,” Harbaugh said of Jackson via the Ravens’ page on X. “I’m confident he’ll be back pretty soon. It’s just [an] unpredictable deal. I mean, you guys have been sick before, you know sometimes it’s not easy. So that’s what we’re dealing with.”

The Steelers know a thing or two about their starting quarterback having an unfortunate start to camp. Russell Wilson has failed to practice in each of the first two days due to a minor calf issue suffered during the conditioning test.

One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. For the Steelers, Justin Fields and some of the other quarterbacks like Kyle Allen have gotten more reps as a result. For the Ravens, veteran backup Josh Johnson has been running the show with rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones getting more work than they would have otherwise.

The fact that Jackson came back on Wednesday, exited early, and then missed practice two days later is a little concerning, but Harbaugh assuaged fears by announcing that he is confident in Jackson’s return. Though the phrase “pretty soon” makes me think he could be out for a few more days.