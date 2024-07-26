Watch: The Depot 180 — July 26 — Episode 437

Episode 437 — July 26, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Players reported to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday and the first two days of practice are in the books. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the biggest topics out of camp, including Russell Wilson sitting out of practice, Justin Fields getting first-team reps, and which players started off camp unable to participate. I also talk about the slot corner position and which two players have been seeing the most work.

