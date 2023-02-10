Kenny Pickett Receives Seven Votes For 2022 Rookie Of The Year

Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett didn’t win 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year but he did receive seven votes. In the full voting tally shared by Rob Maaddi, Pickett came in sixth place. This year’s winner was New York Jets’ WR Garrett Wilson

Here’s a look at the complete tally.

Wilson actually had only 18 first place votes compared to Seattle Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker, who had one more with 19. But Wilson had far more second place votes and won the aggregate voting 156 to 129.

Pickett was not one of the three finalists for the award so him not winning comes as zero surprise. While he played the most out of any rookie quarterback, he finished the year with more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (seven). Still, Pickett’s play grew by leaps and bounds by the end of the season and he cemented himself as the team’s quarterback of 2023, leading two clutch two-minute drives to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens as the Steelers won their final four games of the season and nearly snuck into the playoffs.

Pickett ended 2022 starting 12 games, completing 63% of his passes for 2404 yards. He also rushed for three scores, including two in his first career game in Week 4, replacing Mitch Trubisky at halftime.

Second round pick George Pickens did not receive any Rookie of the Year votes. Others to receive votes include QB Brock Purdy, WR Chris Olave, RB Ty Allgeier, WR Christian Watson, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Isiah Pacheco, and C Tyler Linderbaum. A nice little shoutout to the big guys up front.