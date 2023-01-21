Article

Watch: Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton Is A Perfect Fit For Steelers

Posted on

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re pivoting towards the 2023 NFL Draft and Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton. We’re breaking down clips of his game and why he’s such a strong fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look for a complete NFL Draft player profile on him in the coming days.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!