Steelers Sign Four More Players To Future Contracts

After signing ten players Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts to their offseason roster. They are four players not previously with the organization: WR Dez Fitzpatrick, and DBs Madre Harper, Kenny Robinson and Chris Wilcox.

We have signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts. @BordasLaw https://t.co/j7ZAbLm5EK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2023

Fitzpatrick is the most notable name on the list. A fourth round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2021 out of Louisville, he caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. But he hardly saw the field this year, logging just five offensive snaps.

Check out our draft profile on him below.

Here’s how we concluded Fitzpatrick’s game at the end of our profile.

“With solid Pro Day testing numbers, solid collegiate production statistically, and also possessing traits that can be further developed, Dez Fitzpatrick could be another potential later-round WR for teams to target in the 2021 NFL Draft. If selected, the team that does so would then need to further develop him, so that he can work towards reaching an even greater level of polish that he appears to be capable of.”

And here’s a look at the touchdown he caught as a rookie coming late in the third quarter against the Houston Texans.

Special moment for former Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Catching his first NFL touchdown for the Tennessee Titans. pic.twitter.com/P4IfGrVeAn — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) November 21, 2021

Harper has gameday experience, playing in twelve games across 2020 and 2021 with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He has five career tackles. Undrafted out of Southern Illinois, he was a top college recruit who began his career at Oklahoma State before transferring. He has good size, standing in at 6’2, 190 pounds.

Robinson also spent time in Carolina. Playing on defense and special teams in 2021, he recorded 17 tackles. He has one NFL touchdown under his belt off this blocked punt in October of 2021.

KENNY ROBINSON WITH HIS FIRST NFL TD pic.twitter.com/vEMeyPPrM0 — WPIAL Insider (@WPIAL_Insider) October 18, 2021

He became noteworthy for playing in the XFL before trying his hand at the NFL. Expelled from West Virginia, he jumped into the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks to play football and help his mother who battled cancer. Eligible for the NFL Draft in 2020, he was taken in the 5th round, 152nd overall, by the Panthers. Earlier this year, he was kicked out of two straight joint practices against the Patriots so he’ll have to show a cooler head this summer. He’s also a Western PA native, playing high school ball at Imani Christian Academy. He possesses good size at nearly 6’1, 206 pounds.

Wilcox was a 7th round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at BYU. He’s yet to appear in a NFL game. In addition to the Buccaneers, he’s also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently, the Arizona Cardinals.

Notable Steelers like RB Anthony McFarland, CB Mark Gilbert, OL John Leglue, and DL Renell Wren have yet to sign a futures deal with the team. It’s possible they are weighing other options and waiting for potential other offers around the league.