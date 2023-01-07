Steelers’ Andy Weidl ‘Name To Watch’ On Future GMs List

Andy Weidl just arrived in Pittsburgh. But one reporter thinks it could be a short stay. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer unveiled a long list of future GM candidates and included Weidl’s name on the list.

Breer writes:

“Another one who was part of building those Eagles teams (Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is one more who is right on the edge of making it on to the list), Weidl came up in Baltimore with Douglas and was very popular and respected in the Ravens organization. When Douglas left Philly in 2019, Weidl assumed the top role in scouting, and landed in Pittsburgh as Omar Khan’s top scout after some reshuffling with both teams. Weidl’s an old-school type, whose experience with the Ravens and Eagles gave him a very forward-thinking outlook.”

Weidl was hired in late May to be the Steelers first ever assistant GM, working alongside Omar Khan, promoted to replace the retiring Kevin Colbert. Weidl came over from Philadelphia, as Breer notes, helping to run the Eagles’ drafts in recent years.

But Weidl has Western PA roots, growing up in Pittsburgh. In fact, his first NFL job was with the Steelers, serving as an intern shortly before Colbert was hired in 2000. Before being hired in Philadelphia, he spent time in Baltimore, so Weidl has been part of stable, consistent, and successful organizations.

Given how recently he was hired and his input in the organization as assistant GM, it’s hard seeing him leave this offseason. Breer presents and exhaustive list of names and it’s doubtful Weidl becomes one of the top names on the market. But there will be multiple open GM positions this year, Tennessee already has one, and teams often fast wide nets in who they interview to hire. Perhaps Weidl is requested but turns it down or perhaps he would interview and try to quickly move on from the team for a bigger role and pay increase.

Several names on this list are people the Steelers interviewed last year. They include Ed Dodds, Jon Spytek, and Ryan Cowden.

For the Steelers, this offseason should undergo far less change than last year when the front office had its most significant upheaval in two decades.