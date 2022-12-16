Week 15 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will look to avoid their first nine-loss season in nearly two decades in a Sunday matchup against the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers are also just 5-8, they’ve gotten hot under interim HC Steve Wilks with a run-focused approach that will test the Steelers’ battered and struggling front. Win, lose, or draw, we’ll be here to cover it for you.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Panthers this weekend?

2 – Regardless of which QB starts, how many TD passes will the starting QB throw?

3 – Diontae Johnson hasn’t caught a TD all season. Will that drought end this weekend?

4 – The Carolina Panthers are a run-heavy team. Over/under 130 yards rushing for the Panthers in this one.

5 – Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold has been sacked twice in two starts this season. Will he be sacked at least twice in this game?

Tiebreaker: How many receiving yards for TE Pat Freiermuth?

Recap of 2022 Week 14 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers ran over by the Ravens 16-14. Optimism dipped with 84.8% predicting victory against Baltimore compared to 91.7% last week against Atlanta. Unfortunately, the minority (including yours truly) picked up a point by forecasting a Steelers loss.

Question 2: Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game by a hard but clean hit in the third quarter. Neither he, nor rookie third string quarterback Anthony Brown threw an interception. A couple passes came close, and Cam Sutton and Damontae Kazee missed opportunities to pick off a pass. But Baltimore only threw 17 passes in the entire game. 28.3% of respondents got the point.

Question 3: T.J. Watt broke his sackless streak. He brought Anthony Brown down late in the third quarter on a third down. 89.1% got this one right.

Question 4: Mitch Trubisky targeted George Pickens three times. A defensive penalty negated a fourth target. Pickens caught all three with two that were terrific sideline catches. Pickens caught six passes in three games this season. So, 80.4% took the under-rewarded by going with the odds.

Question 5: Baltimore is a tough team to run against. Steelers Depot respondents understood this and 71.7% predicted Gunner Olszewski and Steven Sims combining for more receiving yards than rushing yards. In the game, they combined for 37 receiving yards and just one-yard rushing.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Huntley INT? Watt Sack? Pickens O/U 5.5 Catches? Gunner/Sims Receive or Run SD Consensus YES YES YES UNDER RECEIVING Correct Answers NO NO YES OVER RECEIVING

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered just TWO out of five questions correctly. But it was the best one to get right.

Eight respondents answered just missed the five-point weekly bonus by answering four of five questions correctly. Five picked the Steelers to win. Very close to being a very high scoring week. Well done Wa_steel, Steely McBeam, B&G, Andy N, ManRayX, Slim Stew, Doc Ellis D, and Jerry Reid. But our cousin from across the pond Steven Small swept the board and was the sole winner of the five-point weekly bonus.

Excellent job Steven Small!

The tiebreaker is not a factor again this week. The median response had Benny Snell with 14 rushing yards. Benny ran the ball twice for four yards. No points, but Donte Williams came within one yard of the tiebreaker by predicting Snell gaining five rushing yards.

B&G padded his lead to first place. Steven Small leaps into second place with his 11-point performance this week. Pius Street Uke and Ken Sterner dropped into a tie for third.

Steely McBeam climbs back onto the leaderboard after a two-week absence. Ichabod and Beeze drop off but remain just off along with several others.

Keep answering folks! Still a shot at rising to the top for the money. Enjoy everyone!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 14:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 67 First Steven Small 61 Second +7 Ken Sterner 60 Third (tie) -1 Pius Street Uke 60 Third (tie) -1 hoptown 57 Fifth (tie) -1 PittShawnC 57 Fifth (tie) -1 Slim Stew 57 Fifth (tie) +1 DLFoot 56 Eighth -2 FlaFan47 55 Ninth -1 MAK Lives Free 54 Tenth -1 Ratsotex 53 11th (tie) -2 Mike Bianchi 53 11th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 53 11th (tie) +1 Lambert58 53 11th (tie) +1 Kdog 52 15th (tie) -3 Lucky Beagle 52 15th (tie) +1 Andi B 52 15th (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 52 15th (tie) +1 Steel_Man24 52 15th (tie) +1 GhotiFish 52 15th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 52 15th (tie) +1 Deep_derp 51 22nd Doc Ellis D 50 23rd +1 Chris92021 49 24th (tie) -1 ManRayX 49 24th (tie) +5 Ted Webb 48 26th (tie) -2 Stone Age Tone 48 26th (tie) -2 Steelers D 48 26th (tie) -2 Don2727 48 26th (tie) +3 *Steely McBeam 48 26th (tie) +6

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a Twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username @quarternelson.