Steelers Open Week 15 As 1.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Panthers

The 5-8 Pittsburgh Steelers will play their fourteenth game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and that road game will take place at the Bank of America Stadium. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 15, the Steelers are consensus 1.5-point road underdogs to the Panthers, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 38.5 as of Tuesday morning.

The Panthers, who are coached by interim head coach Steve Wilks enter Week 15 with a 5-8 record following a Week 14 road win against the Seattle Seahawks. They also won their previous home game before their bye week against the Denver Broncos.

Carolina is currently led at quarterback by Sam Darnold, who enters Week 15 having completed 25 of his 43 total pass attempts on the season for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed for 33 yards and one touchdown on seven carries so far this season and he’s been sacked two times. Darnold has started just two games this season for the Panthers.

The Panthers’ leading receiver entering Week 15 is wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has registered 605 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 46 total receptions. Morre has also rushed nine times for 45 yards so far this season. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is second on the team in receiving yardage with 346 yards and a touchdown on 19 total catches.

Running back Dontae Foreman is the Panthers’ leading rusher entering Week 15, as he has 637 yards and four touchdowns on 147 total carries. Foreman has also registered five receptions for another 26 yards ahead of the team’s Week 15 game. The Panthers have 13 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Leading the Panthers on the defensive side of the football entering Week 15 is linebacker Shaq Thompson with 98 total tackles, with seven resulting in lost yardage. He also has four passes defensed so far this season and a half sack in addition to three quarterback hits.

Defensive end Brian Burns has 10 sacks entering Week 15 to lead the Panthers’ defense while linebacker Frankie Luvu is second on the team with five of his own. The Panthers’ defense has registered ten interceptions on the season with cornerback Jaycee Horn leading the team with three. Six different players have registered interceptions this season. The Panthers have 14 total takeaways on the season and 16 giveaways in total.

All-time, the Steelers and Panthers have met each other seven times, with Pittsburgh winning six games and Carolina winning one. The Panthers are 1-2 against the Steelers at home dating back to 1996.

The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 10 of the 2018 season. That game was played in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field and the Steelers won that game 52-21 on a Thursday night. The last game between the two teams in Charlotte was in Week 3 of the 2014 season and the Steelers won that contest 37-19. The Steelers are 3-0 against the Panthers under head coach Mike Tomlin and 1-0 against them in Charlotte. The Steelers are 6-0 in their last six games against the Panthers.

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and AJ Ross (sideline) will call the Steelers’ Week 15 road game against the Panthers for CBS.