Panthers Poach LB Jacoby Windmon From Steelers’ Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers have poached linebacker Jacoby Windmon off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. They have signed him to their 53-man roster, opening up a practice squad spot on the Steelers’ roster.

An undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Windmon spent all offseason with the team. A versatile player, he began training camp as an off-ball linebacker but picked up some snaps at outside linebacker when Pittsburgh was hampered by injuries throughout August.

He had a handful of impressive practices and earned a good review in our training camp evaluation, netting a B-minus grade.

“A forgotten UDFA overshadowed by the likes of CB Beanie Bishop Jr. and others, Jacoby Windmon had a nice camp. He’s athletic and plays with good energy and positional flexibility. When lines got thin at outside linebacker, Windmon split time between there and inside linebacker. He played some OLB in college with over 18 career sacks during his time at UNLV and Michigan State.

He had a string of positive practices in the middle of camp and played well in the preseason opener, including a key third down breakup over the middle. His performance against Buffalo was quieter as the backup front seven struggled to stop the run.

Windmon could stick on the practice squad as a developmental player. He should be happy with the summer he put in.”

Across three preseason games, he recorded 11 tackles. That tied for third-most on the team.

Waived during final cutdowns, the Steelers signed him back to the practice squad on Oct. 2 as injuries began piling up at outside linebacker. Teams that have their players poached are afforded the opportunity to sign them to their own 53-man roster, meaning Pittsburgh could’ve effectively blocked the move but obviously chose to let Windmon go. The Steelers have an open 53-man roster spot but could be using it on a designated-to-return player currently on IR like OT Dylan Cook or LB Tyler Matakevich.

Sitting at 1-5 on the season, the Panthers will get a chance to evaluate a young player who could potentially sign a Reserve/Futures contract in the offseason. Carolina has also dealt with injuries at linebacker with veteran Josey Jewell yet to play this month due to a groin issue.

Already with an open practice squad spot prior to losing Windmon, the Steelers will look to fill their two vacancies this week, perhaps before tomorrow’s first practice ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.