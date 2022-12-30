New Year’s Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Moving on through the holiday season as the Pittsburgh Steelers move through theirs. With two weeks to play, the Steelers are improbably still alive in the playoff hunt and have a realistic, albeit slim, chance to postseason play. Winning out is required and Pittsburgh will face Baltimore on Sunday night, though it’s possible the Steelers are eliminated from contention before that game even kicks off. As blasphemous as it sounds, we’re all Steelers and Patriots’ fans this weekend. No matter what happens, we’ll be burning the midnight oil to wrap up the game for you. And wishing you all a happy and safe New Year.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Ravens?

2 – And since it’s so critical to the Steelers’ postseason chances, will the Patriots beat the Dolphins?

3 – Kenny Pickett over/under 1.5 TD passes?

4 – In the first matchup, the Ravens held the Steelers to 65 yards rushing. Over/under 65 yards rushing for the Steelers’ offense this time around?

5 – Will the Steelers allow a run of 25+ yards to the Ravens?

Tiebreaker: What percentage of defensive snaps does S Damontae Kazee play? (closest answer wins, even if you go over)

Recap of 2022 Week 16 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers beat Las Vegas 13-10. Strong positive vibes going into the game with 90.7% of respondents predicting a Steelers win. Here we go.

Question 2: Diontae Johnson caught five of his seven targets. He ties Lynn Swann with 336 career receptions, sixth all-time for the Steelers. 74.4% of respondents pick up a point.

Question 3: Davante Adams only caught two of his nine targets. His paltry 15 receiving yards nowhere close to 100 which he exceeded in seven previous games. Steelers Depot respondents got this one too with 72.1% saying Adams would not gain +100 receiving yards.

Question 4: Last week, Pat Freiermuth failed to catch a pass for the first time this season. He bounced back with seven receptions against the Raiders. 72.1% took Freiermuth catching over 3.5 passes against the Raiders.

Question 5: The Steelers’ front seven grabbed the lion’s share of tackles in this game. Minkah Fitzpatrick limited to just two tackles. Just one over his season-low effort against the Panthers in week 15. This question tripped respondents up. Only 20.9% earned a point by predicting Minkah under 5.5 tackles.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Diontae 5 Catches? Davante Adams 100 Yards? Freiermuth O/U 3.5 Catches Minkah O/U 5.5 Tackles SD Consensus YES YES NO OVER OVER Correct Answers YES YES NO OVER UNDER

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered FOUR out of five questions correctly. But it was the best one to get right.

An astounding 15 respondents just missed the five-point weekly bonus by answering four of five questions correctly. 13 of the near-misses predicted Minkah having over 5.5 tackles.

However, three respondents swept the board . So, the tiebreaker came into play this week. The Steelers’ defense bottled NFL leading rusher, Josh Jackson, up for just 44 rushing yards. Najee Harris gained 53 yards on 16 carries. The two running backs combined for 97 rushing yards. Chris92021 predicted Josh Jackson and Najee combining for 215 rushing yards. Doc Ellis D a little closer with 208. But Greg Payne is closest with 157, winning the $25 weekly pot.

B&G and Steven Small hold onto first and second place. Ken Sterner is in third but no longer alone. Pius Street Uke and Hoptown join him just one point behind Small. Wa_steel back on the board for first time since Week 11. Andy N rejoins after last on in Week 8. Arithmetically, both could reach the money positions by achieving the five-point weekly bonus in the final two weeks. Greg Payne is just one point below the leaderboard. Deep_derp nose-dived ten spots by skipping out this week.

Keep answering folks! Still a shot at rising to the top for the money. Enjoy everyone!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 74 First Steven Small 68 Second Ken Sterner 67 Third (tie) Pius Street Uke 67 Third (tie) +1 hoptown 67 Third (tie) +1 Doc Ellis D 66 Sixth +13 Slim Stew 65 Seventh (tie) -1 DLFoot 65 Seventh (tie) Chris92021 64 Ninth +15 PittShawnC 63 Tenth (tie) -3 Jesse Logue 63 Tenth (tie) -1 MAK Lives Free 62 12th -3 GhotiFish 61 13th (tie) -2 Mike Bianchi 61 13th (tie) -1 Andi B 61 13th (tie) -1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 61 13th (tie) -1 Ratsotex 60 17th (tie) -5 Steel_Man24 60 17th (tie) -5 Kdog 60 17th (tie) +2 FlaFan47 59 20th (tie) -8 Lambert58 59 20th (tie) -8 Lucky Beagle 58 22nd Beaver Falls Hosiery 57 23rd (tie) -1 Ted Webb 57 23rd (tie) +3 Stone Age Tone 56 25th (tie) -1 ManRayX 56 25th (tie) +1 Steelers D 56 25th (tie) +1 Steely McBeam 56 25th (tie) +1 Don2727 55 29th (tie) +1 *Wa_steel 55 29th (tie) +2 *Andy N 55 29th (tie) +2 Deep_derp 55 29th (tie) -10

*New to leaderboard

