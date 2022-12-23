Christmas Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Steelers’ Nation. Pittsburgh will be ringing in the holidays with a Christmas Eve contest against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night in a game that means everything for both sides. Two 6-8 teams who can’t afford a ninth loss. Winner keeps hopes alive, loser sees it all end.

But the news of the day and of the week is Franco Harris’ death Wednesday morning, gone at 62. The shock of his sudden loss ahead of his planned jersey retirement and 50th year anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The Football Life on Franco Harris airs tonight on NFL Network and I encourage all of you to check it out. I know I will.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Raiders Sunday?

2 – With five receptions, WR Diontae Johnson can tie Lynn Swann’s mark of 336 receptions, sixth all-time. Will Johnson have at least five grabs in this game?

3 – Raiders’ WR Davante Adams has seven 100+ yard receiving games this year. Will he get an eighth against Pittsburgh?

4 – Pat Freiermuth had zero catches for the first time last weekend? Over/under 3.5 receptions against the Raiders’ defense?

5 – Minkah Fitzpatrick had a season-high 11 tackles against the Ravens two weeks ago but just a season-low one against the Panthers. Over/under 5.5 tackles this weekend.

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards will Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs have combined in this game?

Recap of 2022 Week 15 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers beat Carolina 24-16. Respondents’ optimism dipped again this week. Only 71.1% predicted a Steelers victory compared to 84.8% last week and 91.7% the week before that. Wonder how we will feel as Pittsburgh hosts the Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Christmas Eve?

Question 2: Mitch Trubisky played quarterback and the Steelers scored three touchdowns against Carolina. But all scores on running plays. Just one person predicted the Steelers throwing zero touchdowns. Impressive job Deep_derp!

Question 3: Diontae caught all ten passes thrown to him and he gained 98 yards with many first downs. But none went for a score. Steelers Depot respondents got this right by the narrow very margin of 51.1%

Question 4: The Steelers’ defense dominated the Panthers’ running attack. They gained just 21 rush yards. Their lowest output of the season. The Panthers didn’t come close to 130 rush yards. 40% of respondents took the under.

Question 5: TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith combined to sack Sam Darnold four times. 83.3% predicted the Steelers sacking Darnold at least twice.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Pgh TD Passes Diontae Catches TD Pass? Panthers O/U 130 Rush Yards Darnold Sacked at least twice? SD Consensus YES 2 NO OVER YES Correct Answers YES 0 NO UNDER YES

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered THREE out of five questions correctly. But it was the best one to get right.

Six respondents answered just missed the five-point weekly bonus by answering four of five questions correctly. All picked Diontae to break his touchdown drought. Well done Wes Lee, Hoptown, Stone Age Tone, Jesse Logue, Doc Ellis D and GhotiFish.

The tiebreaker came into play this week. Pat Freiermuth was in a walking boot during the week. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. But conducted limited practice Friday and had no injury designation by game time. He played 38 offensive snaps but was not targeted for a pass during the game. Mainly a decoy. The median response had Freiermuth gaining 61 receiving yards. Five of the week’s leaders predicted Freiermuth with 61 to 72 receiving yards. But GhotiFish submitted the lowest prediction at 47 yards. So, our aquatic colleague wins the $25 weekly pot.

Excellent job GhotiFish! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

B&G, Steven Small, and Ken Sterner are in the money positions this week. But anything can happen in the next three weeks. No additions or subtractions to the board this week but some movement up and down the ladder.

Keep answering folks! Still a shot at rising to the top for the money. Enjoy everyone!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 15:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 70 First Steven Small 65 Second Ken Sterner 63 Third Pius Street Uke 62 Fourth (tie) -1 hoptown 62 Fourth (tie) +1 Slim Stew 61 Sixth -1 PittShawnC 60 Seventh (tie) -2 DLFoot 60 Seventh (tie) +1 MAK Lives Free 58 Ninth (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 58 Ninth (tie) +2 GhotiFish 57 11th +4 FlaFan47 56 12th (tie) -3 Ratsotex 56 12th (tie) -1 Mike Bianchi 56 12th (tie) -1 Lambert58 56 12th (tie) -1 Andi B 56 12th (tie) +3 Steel_Man24 56 12th (tie) +3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 56 12th (tie) +3 Kdog 55 19th (tie) -4 Deep_derp 55 19th (tie) +3 Doc Ellis D 55 19th (tie) +4 Lucky Beagle 54 22nd (tie) -7 Beaver Falls Hosiery 54 22nd (tie) -7 Chris92021 53 24th (tie) Stone Age Tone 53 24th (tie) +2 ManRayX 52 26th (tie) -2 Ted Webb 52 26th (tie) Steelers D 52 26th (tie) Steely McBeam 52 26th (tie) Don2727 51 30th -4

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.