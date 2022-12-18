Mike Tomlin States ‘There’s Nothing Mystical About Dealing With The Run’ Amid Pittsburgh’s Impressive Performance Against Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Carolina and came out the victors in their matchup with the Panthers, winning 24-16. Pittsburgh dominated on the ground in this one, running for 156 yards and three TDs. The defense came up big in the run game department as well, shutting down the Panthers’ rushing attack as the entire team mustered only 21 yards on the ground for the game.

When Tomlin was asked about the team’s run defense and how they successfully stifled a red-hot Panthers running game, Tomlin mentioned adjustments with their scheme to match up better with what Carolina was showing on film as well as execution of the basic fundamentals to effectively get the job done.

“We threw a little schematics at it, some personnel groups,” Tomlin said to the media Sunday during his post-game press conference which aired on the team’s YouTube channel. “Like we talked it at the beginning of the week, they put unique big people… big people packages on the field. You got to match that. I thought we did with DeMarvin Leal. I thought he did a good job. But more than anything, I just think there’s nothing mystical about dealing with the run. Usually, it’s just about guys coming off blocks and making tackles.”

The Steelers managed to accomplish the unlikely on Sunday in Carolina, shutting down Carolina’s rushing attack that had ran for 169+ yards in five of their last seven games including two games over 200 yards in their last four. In the same breath, Pittsburgh had allowed 100+ rushing yards in three-straight games and ceded 215 rushing yards against Baltimore just last week. While the matchup didn’t look good on paper going into this matchup, Pittsburgh successfully stopped the run, going heavier with four-man defensive fronts to match up against Carolina’s heavy looks on the offensive line.

Mike Tomlin said #Steelers wanted to win the LOS on both sides of the ball coming into the game. Said that he was glad to see it today after leaking the last six quarters, especially on defense. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 18, 2022

Pittsburgh also executed better in the basics compared to the last few weeks. The got off blocks, made sound tackles, and rallied to the football to limit YAC to a Panthers team that had been abusing opposing defenses on the ground. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers rose to the occasion and proved the doubters wrong by playing outstanding run defense to stay alive yet another week.