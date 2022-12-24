2022 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 8:15 ET (THUR)
|Jets -2.5
|Jets -2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Panthers +2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Lions -2.5
|New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Patriots +3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Titans -3
|Texans +3
|Titans -3
|Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Bears +8
|Bills -8
|Bills -8
|Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Ravens -6.5
|Falcons +6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SAT)
|49ers -6.5
|Commanders +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -4.5
|Cowboys -4.5
|Eagles +4.5
|Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3.5
|Packers +3.5
|Packers +3.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +2.5
|Rams +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +7.5
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers -4.5
|Chargers -4.5
|Colts +4.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 20-17
|Week 15 Results
|7-8-1
|7-8-1
|2022 Results
|99-117-8
|107-109-8