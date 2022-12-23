The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders Preview, Franco Harris Remembrances, Injuries, News, Week 16 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back on the 50th Anniversary of The Immaculate Reception. We talk about the significance of the Saturday night home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and the expected weather for the contest.

The Steelers made a recent practice squad move that Alex and I discuss before transitioning into recapping the Thursday injury reports released by Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We talk a little bit about the chances of rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson being active Saturday night.

Midway through this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Vinny Bonsignore, who covers the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. We talk a good 30 minutes with Vinny about the upcoming Saturday night game, the recent passing of Harris and of course The Immaculate Reception. After previewing the game between the Steelers and the Raiders, Vinny gives us his score prediction for Saturday night.

If not already doing so, please follow Vinny on Twitter at @VinnyBonsignore and please read and listen to his work online at these two links: https://www.reviewjournal.com/staff/vincent-bonsignore/ & https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-the-huddle-with-vinny-bonsignore-las-vegas-raiders-news/id1528122214

After talking to Vinny, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers’ Saturday night game against the Raiders. We look at the Raiders on both sides of the football based on their recent tape. We attempt to cover all the usual angles when it comes to previewing this Week 16 game.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of the remaining weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Raiders.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders Preview, Franco Harris Remembrances, Injuries, News, Week 16 Picks, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-dec-23-episode-1656

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 65 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n