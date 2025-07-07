The Terrible Podcast — Talking Khan Extension, Grading Steelers’ Offseason Moves, Steelers 90 In 30 Players & More

Season 15, Episode 158 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing GM Omar Khan to a contract extension last week. This comes on the heels of Alex and Josh Carney discussing that news on the Friday show. I give my thoughts on the decision to extend Khan, and we go over how he should be graded so far in his short tenure and what should be expected out of him these next two seasons.

After having a lengthy talk about Khan’s career to date and his extension news, we go over Alex’s recent grading of all the big decisions and moves the Steelers have made this offseason. We grade the team trading for WR DK Metcalf, trading WR George Pickens, drafting DT Derrick Harmon in the first round, the addition and process of signing QB Aaron Rodgers, and the big trade that was recently made between the Steelers and the Miami Dolphins.

While Alex and I are close when it comes to grading those several offseason moves, we do differ slightly on a few of them, especially when it comes to the Steelers trading Pickens.

Later in this show, Alex and I pick up where we left off when it comes to discussing players in my annual 90 in 30 series. Today, we discuss nine more players ahead of training camp getting underway and they are OLB Alex Highsmith, ILB Cole Holcomb, QB Will Howard, RB Evan Hull, RB Max Hurleman, CB D’Shawn Jamison, WR Brandon Johnson, RB Kaleb Johnson, and S Quindell Johnson.

As part of Alex and me discussing Howard on Wednesday, we offer up some predictions and hopes when it comes to the number of preseason snaps he will ultimately play this summer.

This 125-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering several outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Khan Extension, Grading Steelers Offseason Moves, Steelers 90 In 30 Players & More

