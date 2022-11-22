Steelers Open Week 12 As 2.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Colts

The 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers will play their eleventh game of the 2022 regular season on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, and that road game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 12, the Steelers are consensus 2.5-point road underdogs to the Colts, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 39.5 as of Tuesday morning.

The Colts, who are coached by Jeff Saturday as of a few weeks ago, enter Week 12 with a 4-6-1 record following a Week 10 road win against the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 11 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Indianapolis is led at quarterback by Matt Ryan, who enters Week 12 having completed 247 of his 357 total pass attempts for 2,443 yards with ten touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries so far this season and he’s been sacked 29 times.

The Colts’ leading receiver entering Week 12 is Michael Pittman Jr., who has registered 678 yards receiving and one touchdown on 67 total receptions. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is second on the team with 440 yards and three touchdowns on 44 total receptions.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is the Colts’ leading rusher entering Week 12, as he has 693 yards and three touchdowns on 151 total carries. Taylor has also registered 21 receptions for another 97 yards ahead of the team’s Week 12 game.

Leading the Colts on the defensive side of the football entering Week 12 is linebacker Zaire Franklin with 108 total tackles, with eight resulting in lost yardage. He also has three passes defensed so far this season and one sack in addition to a forced fumble.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has 6.5 sacks entering Week 12 to lead the Colts’ defense while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is right behind him 5.5 of his own. The Colts’ defense has registered four interceptions on the season with four different players having one each. The Colts have 11 total takeaways on the season and 19 giveaways in total.

All-time, the Steelers and Colts have met each other 32 times (including five postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 26 games and Indianapolis winning six. The Colts are 4-9 against the Steelers at home dating back to 1957. They are 0-4 against the Steelers in their last four home games against the Steelers.

The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 16 of the 2020 season. That game was played in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field and the Steelers won that game 28-24. The last game between the two teams in Indianapolis was in Week 10 of the 2017 season and the Steelers won that contest 20-17. The Steelers are 7-1 against the Colts under head coach Mike Tomlin and 3-0 against them in Indianapolis.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be on the call for ESPN for the Steelers’ Monday night road game against the Colts in Week 12.