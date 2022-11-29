2022 Week 12 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts in primetime on Monday Night Football in just under an hour. Two of the lowest performing offenses in the league under the lights with a national audience. One team led by a veteran quarterback who is among the most prolific passers in league history, the other led by a rookie. One team with one of the longest tenured head coaches in the league, the other on an interim head coach (and former player) after firing their leader just weeks ago. A lot of interesting storylines to follow.

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Jaylen Warren

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Robert Spillane

CB Josh Jackson

WR Miles Boykin

COLTS INACTIVE PLAYERS

WR Keke Coutee

QB Nick Foles

C Wesley French

TE Kylen Granson

DE Khalid Kareem

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

DE Kwity Paye

Mark Robinson gets a helmet tonight with Robert Spillane inactive #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2022

TJ stands for THE Juggernaut pic.twitter.com/RfGW3YkTTm — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 28, 2022

This will mark just the second time this season that rookie ILB Mark Robinson is active for a game. Was active in week 6 against the Bucs as well. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) November 29, 2022