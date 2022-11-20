2022 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -13
|Ravens -13
|Ravens -13
|Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3
|Saints -3
|Saints -3
|Detroit Lions at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -3
|Lions +3
|Giants -3
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Washington Commanders at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +3
|Commanders -3
|Commanders -3
|Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Bears +3
|Bears +3
|Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Browns +7.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1.5
|Cowboys -1.5
|Vikings +1.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +5
|Chiefs -5
|Chiefs -5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals +8
|Cardinals +8
|49ers -8
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +4
|Steelers +4
|Bengals -4
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bengals 23-20
|Bengals 23-16
|Week 10 Results
|7-7
|9-5
|2022 Results
|65-79-6
|76-68-6