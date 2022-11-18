The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 11 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game and that includes us speculating more about the Sunday status of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as he continues to work himself back from his appendectomy last weekend.

We go over the lack of a coaching tree that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has and if that is a big deal or not. Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Bengals insider Paul Dehner Jr. from The Athletic. Paul, as most should know by now, covers the Bengals firsthand and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. We spend 20 minutes previewing the Sunday afternoon game against the Steelers, and much, much more. Paul gives his score prediction for Sunday to close out the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Paul’s work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/

After talking to Paul, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 11 home game against the Bengals. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Bengals.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

