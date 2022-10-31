The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Recap, Pickett’s Play, News, Injuries, 2023 Outlook, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Sunday loss that the Pittsburgh Steelers had on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex and I quickly cover the pregame moves and injuries that took place these last few days before jumping right into details concerning the Steelers’ Sunday loss. We discuss what the Eagles did so well on Sunday and especially on the offensive side of the football early in the show.

We hyper-focus on the play of the Steelers’ offense on Sunday and that includes discussing the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in great detail. We discuss the running back situation. The offensive schematics and if Matt Canada will remain employed past Monday afternoon.

We talk penalties from Sunday in this show and the impact they played in Sunday’s game. We also go over a few key stats from Sunday.

The Steelers’ defense had plenty of warts show up on Sunday, so we make sure to discuss that side of the football as well ahead of us thoroughly going over the all-22 tape from the contest.

There is obviously a lot of doom and gloom in this podcast and with good reason.

Who is the Steelers top rookie so far this season? We discuss that topic as well.

Alex and I spend time talking about what the holes the 2023 Steelers figure to have and if the Super Bowl window might open for them next season.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

