Steelers Vs. Jets: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 4 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the New York Jets, and as expected, one player from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with a hamstring injury all week Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon home game in Pittsburgh against the Jets. Witherspoon injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night road loss. Cornerback Levi Wallace is expected to start in place of Witherspoon against the Jets.

The Steelers’ list of six other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches Those six players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims, and outside linebacker David Anenih. None of those six players have been active for the Steelers so far this season.

As expected, the two players who were elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, are both active for the Sunday game against the Jets. This is the first game action for both players this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Jets Inactive Players

#5 QB Mike White

#11 WR Denzel Mims

#37 CB Bryce Hall

#39 S Will Parks

#56 LB Quincy Williams

#66 OL Cedric Ogbuehi

#81 TE Lawrence Cager