Steelers Vs. Jets 2022 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 4
New York Jets (1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 2, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), A.J. Ross (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3.5
Trends:
NY Jets are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games.
NY Jets are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
NY Jets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games against Pittsburgh.
NY Jets are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.
NY Jets are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games on the road.
NY Jets are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Jets’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Jets’ last 5 games played in October.
NY Jets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games played in week 4.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against NY Jets.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against NY Jets.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games when playing as the favourite.
Jets Injuries:
LB Quincy Williams (ankle) – Out
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_2_2022_vs_new-york-jets_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 4-Capsule-Steelers-Jets