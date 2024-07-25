The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2024 Camp Reporting Day, Mike Tomlin Presser, Player Quotes & More

Season 15, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, earlier in the day.

We get the housekeeping out the way early in this show, which means we discuss the two players who will begin the team’s 2024 training camp on the Active/PUP list: ILB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry. We also discuss RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson starting training camp on the Active/NFI list with a hamstring issue.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally held his first training camp press conference of 2024 late Wednesday evening, and Alex and I go over all of the key talking points to come out of it. Even though his press conference was shy of 15 minutes in length, we were able to spend almost 30 minutes discussing everything that he talked about.

Steelers RB Najee Harris talked to the media on Wednesday after arriving at training camp. As expected, he talked about his fifth-year option not being picked up earlier in the offseason. We discuss all that Harris said on Wednesday and his situation moving forward into the 2024 regular season.

New Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson held his first training camp practice media session of 2024, and he gave us a few things to discuss in this show as well. Several other Steelers players met the media on Wednesday as well, so Alex and I picked through the relevant talking points from those sessions.

The annual NFL Top 100 Player series is underway now, so Alex and I go over the three players who have been ranked so far. We also go over a few jersey number changes that have happened since our last show.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the final 14 players in my 90-In-30 series, which has now been completed on the site. The 14 players we discuss late in this show are RB Jaylen Warren, TE Darnell Washington, WR Quez Watkins, OLB T.J. Watt, WR Duece Watts, DB Ryan Watts, OLB Julius Welschof, TE Rodney Williams, ILB Payton Wilson, WR Roman Wilson, QB Russell Wilson, ILB Jacoby Windmon, K Matthew Wright, and ILB Tyler Matakevich.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 88-minute episode, and we close things out by looking ahead to the Steelers’ first training camp practice of 2024 which will take place on Thursday.

