Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 25 – Russell Wilson Sits Due To Calf Issue

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson did not practice during the team’s first training camp practice on Thursday because he woke up with a calf issue, Mike Tomlin told reporters, including ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, on Thursday.

Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson woke up this morning with calf tightness, and it was a coaches decision to sit him today and create “short-term misery” for Wilson. Tomlin says Wilson wanted to practice this morning, but he held him out. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 25, 2024

Tomlin said that Wilson wanted to practice, but it was a coach’s decision to hold him out.

DT Willington Previlon did not practice in team drills, while TE Connor Heyward dealt with cramps but finished practice. While Previlon didn’t participate in team, he did briefly participate in special teams drills, per Alex Kozora.

Connor Heyward went to the ground after making a catch. Getting stretched out. Might be a cramp. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/enSD9AnDFo — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

Cole Holcomb, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Dean Lowry did not practice. As Mike Tomlin told reporters last night, Holcomb and Lowry are starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while Patterson begins training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

The threat of a hold-in for a few Steelers was on the minds of many before camp, but all three of TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Cameron Heyward, and RB Najee Harris all participated in both team and individual drills, and none of the three appear as they will hold-in.

The Wilson injury news is obviously the most significant development of the day out of camp, but it doesn’t appear to be a serious injury. Given that Wilson wanted to practice and was throwing after practice, it seems to be a minor issue with short-term impacts rather than something to worry about in the long run.

Given that the pads don’t come on until next week, the injury front should hopefully be fairly light for the next few days. Wilson’s status will be something to watch over the next few days.