Steelers Elevate Two Players To Active/Inactive Roster From Practice Squad On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two transactions on Saturday afternoon ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the New York Jets and they include two players being elevated from the team’s practice squad.

Elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday were cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Ryan Anderson and now both are expected to dress and play against the Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Jackson’s elevation can be linked to cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon being ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Jets because of a hamstring injury. The team also went into Saturday with cornerback Cameron Sutton dealing with a minor groin injury. Sutton, however, was not given a game status designation on the Friday injury report.

Anderson’s elevation could serve as another sign that outside linebacker David Anenih will be inactive again on Sunday. Anenih has not been active for a game since he was signed away from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Jackson, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed to the practice squad right before the stat of the regular season. He spent three years with the Packers before becoming a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 season, where he appeared in just two games. The Arizona Cardinals carried Jackson on their training camp roster this summer but cut him during final roster cutdowns. To date, he’s appeared in 44 games with 15 starts though he’s looking for his first career interception.

As for Anderson, he was signed to the practice squad on September 13. He was a former second round pick of Washington’s in the 2017 NFL Draft. To date, he has six career sacks and he didn’t appear in a regular season game in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March of 2021 but was suspended later that summer for six games due to violating the league’s PED policy. The Giants released Anderson during final cutdowns.

These Saturday elevation means that the Steelers should have seven players on their Week 4 Sunday inactive list. One of those six players will obviously be Witherspoon. Jackson and Anderson should both revert back to the practice squad on Monday.