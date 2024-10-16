The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Potentially Starting Russell Wilson, Tomlin Tuesday, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the latest transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their first practice of Week 7. We also discuss the health of the Steelers stemming from what HC Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

With Tomlin certainly making sound like there’s a good chance that QB Russell Wilson will start on Sunday night against the New York Jets, Alex and I parse everything he had to say on Tuesday. We go over why we think Tomlin will potentially start Wilson over QB Justin Fields and if we think it is the right decision if that ultimately is the case. We discuss the fears and concerns most fans seem to have when it comes to Wilson getting the nod over Fields.

After looking at all angles related to a possible switch at quarterback this week, Alex and I discuss the Las Vegas Raiders trading WR Davante Adams to the Jets on Tuesday. We also discuss the Cleveland Browns trading WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. We then look at other wide receivers that the Steelers could potentially trade for ahead of the deadline. We also give our thoughts on whether indeed the Steelers will ultimately trade for a wide receiver.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 6 road game against the Raiders now fully digested, Alex and I give more of our takeaways from that 32-13 win on both sides of the football.

This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

