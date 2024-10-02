The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 4 All-22 Recap, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Davante Adams & More

Season 15, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about several transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since their Week 4 game. There is a lot to go over when it comes to these moves, and we break down what several of them might indicate.

We go over several injuries the team is dealing with right now as we await the Steelers’ first injury report of Week 5.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all of the main talking points that came out of that session. We go over what Tomlin said about QB Russell Wilson and what the initial practice plan for him this week appears to be.

Will and should Wilson be the backup quarterback on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys if he can practice fully at least twice this week? Alex and I make sure to discuss that topic during this show.

The Las Vegas Raiders appear set to trade WR Davante Adams as of Tuesday. With the Steelers potentially being a team looking to make a deal for him, Alex and I discuss all aspects of that topic. We go over the plausibility of the Steelers trading for Adams, what the compensation might need to be, and what an adjusted contract for the six-time Pro Bowler might look like should the team ultimately acquire him.

Now that Alex and I have gone through the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 4 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts, we give additional observations we both had when it comes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams play in that contest.

We go over several individual plays and player performances as part of us recapping the All-22 tape. We spend extra time discussing the play of QB Justin Fields on offense and ILB Patrick Queen on defense. We also discuss the run attempts by RB Najee Harris and the blocking on those plays.

This 110-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

