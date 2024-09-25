The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 3 All-22 Recap, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Patrick Queen & More

Season 15, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about several transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since their Week 3 game. There is a lot to go over when it comes to these moves with one, a practice-squad signing, happening early in this episode.

We go over several injuries the team is dealing with right now and the impact that they could have come practice-squad elevations on Saturday afternoon. We briefly discuss the chances of the Steelers’ newest offensive lineman dressing for the Week 4 game and what the inactive list is shaping up to be for that contest as well.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all of the main talking points that came out of that session. We also talk about QB Justin Fields very likely starting again on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and how Tomlin could soon be running out of time to dance around the QB1 questions he continues to get.

We go over the Steelers’ situation with Fields through three games and how he has earned the right to not have to worry about looking over his shoulder as he prepares for his fourth consecutive start Sunday.

Now that Alex and I have gone through the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 3 home win against the Los Angeles Chargers, we give our thoughts on additional observations we both had when it comes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams play in that contest.

What can the Steelers do on offense to get their running game going earlier in games? We discuss that aspect a little during the middle of the show. Will the Steelers have rotation at the left guard position again in Week 4? We attempt to answer that question during this show.

We go over several individual plays and player performances as part of us recapping the All-22 tape. We spend extra time discussing the play of new Steelers ILB Patrick Queen, not only in Week 3 but for the start of the regular season as well.

Later in this show, Alex and I look at the Steelers’ 3-0 start and what history tells us about it when it comes to the team’s playoff chances.

This 98-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 3 All-22 Recap, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Patrick Queen & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7993307153

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 29 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n