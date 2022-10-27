Eagles Thursday Injury Report Week 8: List Of Players Now Down To Just Four

The Philadelphia Eagles have now released their second injury report of Week 8 ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows several players moving in the right direction in practice participation and a few others completely removed from it.

After sitting out on Wednesday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) was limited on Thursday and the expectation is that he will play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Eagles were tackle Lane Johnson (concussion), guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle, not injury related – resting player), and cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder). Johnson, who has now cleared concussion protocol, was listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant. Seumalo was also listed as limited on Wednesday while Jobe has now practiced fully two consecutive days. All three players are expected to be ready to play the Steelers on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Also practicing fully on Thursday for the Eagles after being given Wednesday off to rest were were cornerback James Bradberry (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver A.J. Brown (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), guard Landon Dickerson (not injury related – resting player), center Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Darius Slay (not injury related – resting player), and defensive end Josh Sweat (not injury related – resting player). all seven of those players have effectively been removed from the team’s injury report as of Thursday evening.

Barring any setbacks on Friday, there’s a good chance that the Eagles submit a clean injury report to close out the week and that means no players being issued game status designations. The Eagles are coming off their bye week.