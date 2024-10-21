CB Donte Jackson Ruled Out Against Jets With Shoulder Injury

CB Donte Jackson has been ruled out against the New York Jets after suffering a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Jackson left the game following a 57-yard catch and run by RB Breece Hall and was replaced by CB James Pierre. The team initially reported that Jackson was expected to return, but he hasn’t come back since leaving the game in the second quarter and has now been officially ruled out.

Jackson has been a key piece in the secondary for the Steelers this season with three interceptions and has served as the team’s No. 2 outside corner opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Losing him against the Jets hurts with New York featuring a plethora of weapons in the passing game with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. But rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. has stepped up with two interceptions tonight, and the Steelers have done a decent job at limiting New York’s downfield passing attack.

Jackson has dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the season, but it hasn’t been anything serious enough to cause him to miss time. But after extending to try and make a tackle on the catch and run by Hall, he hasn’t been able to return to the game. Hopefully, it’s not something that will keep him out long-term, but we won’t see Jackson again tonight.