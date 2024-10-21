Montravius Adams Questionable To Return With Knee Injury (Update)

UPDATE (10:24 p.m): Adams has been ruled out, per the team. Jackson has also yet to return but there’s been no update from the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Montravius Adams is questionable to return to the team’s Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets with a knee injury he suffered in the game, per the Steelers’ media relations department.

Adams popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee injury, and while he was taken off the injury report yesterday, it’s possible that he aggravated the injury that caused him to appear on the injury report late last week. It’s unknown if it’s the same knee, but it’s a safe assumption with Adams is now questionable to return.

With Adams out of the game, the Steelers will likely rely more heavily on Keeanu Benton at nose tackle. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk are Pittsburgh’s other depth defensive linemen who might need to step up in Adams’ absence.

Hopefully, he’s able to return quickly, and it didn’t seem as if the initial injury was super serious, if it is indeed something similar. This season, Adams has eight total tackles and a sack in 108 total defensive snaps.

CB Donte Jackson also briefly left the game to get his shoulder checked, but he is expected to return, per the team’s media relations department.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.