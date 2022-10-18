CBS Report: Kenny Pickett Unlikely To Play Sunday Versus Dolphins

Though no one knows the answer for sure, the tea leaves certainly suggest quarterback Kenny Pickett won’t play this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. CBS reporter Jonathan Jones offered an update on Pickett’s status Monday, pointing out the hurdles has to clear in order to play.

“Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion on Sunday,” Jones confirmed. “He’s now in the protocol and what that means when it comes to the protocol, it’s not entirely sure that he’s going to be able to play on Sunday. He won’t even be able to practice this week, even if he makes it through the concussion protocol, as we all hope so. Because of that, it’s probably going to be Mitch Trubisky starting and then Mason Rudolph backing him up.”

.@jjones9 joined NFL Monday QB to give the latest updates on @steelers Kenny Pickett's concussion, @Commanders Carson Wentz's fractured finger and @dallascowboys Dak Prescott's return. pic.twitter.com/7jEdQJQODu — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 17, 2022

There’s certainly been a heightened level of caution when it comes to the league’s handling of concussions, especially for quarterbacks, in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s serious injury. Tagovailoa is expected to start for the Dolphins this weekend after missing the last two games with a serious concussion/neck injury.

Pickett suffered the concussion in the second half of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, hit by LB Devin White as Pickett threw downfield for Diontae Johnson. Pickett was removed from the game and taken to the locker room and confirmed to be in concussion protocol after the game. While it’s possible he is cleared by then, it’s unlikely he’ll be a full practice participant during the week. Asking a rookie quarterback to go on the road and play winning football without many practice reps is a tall task, though Pickett came in cold off the bench against the New York Jets.

Still, the odds are in favor of Trubisky reentering the starting lineup after being benched in Week Four. He shined in relief of Pickett Sunday, going 9/12 for 144 yards, one touchdown, and leading the game-clinching drive. If Pickett is held out, Mason Rudolph will serve as the team’s #2 quarterback, dressing for the first time this season.

Odds are higher Pickett will be cleared to play in the team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether or not he starts could be dependent on how Trubisky plays this Sunday night, assuming he is given the nod.